IEA Revises Down Outlook For Kazakhstan's Oil Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Kazakhstan's oil
output is forecast to stand at 1.92 mb/d in 2024.
As per data provided to Trend by the International Energy Agency (IEA),
this forecast has been revised down further by 0.03 mb/d, compared
to the previous month's outlook.
In particular, the country's crude output is forecast to stand
at 1.87 mb/d in 1Q2024, followed by a substantial growth of 1.95
mb/d in 2Q2024.
At the same time, Kazakhstan's oil production level is projected
to stand at 1.93 mb/d in 2023. The IEA's data indicates that the
country's oil output in November 2023 totaled 1.93 mb/d, which is
0.02 mb/d lower month-on-month.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's oil exports hit 64.3 million tons in
2022, surpassing the production plan at 103.4 percent. The country
is gearing up to produce 90.5 million tons of oil in 2023, with an
export target of 71 million tons.
At the close of 2021, the volume of oil production in Kazakhstan
stood at 85.9 million tons, and in 2020, it was recorded at 85.7
million tons.
