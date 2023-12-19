Azerbaijan Accepting Papers For Registration Of Presidential Contenders

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The process of
submitting the documents necessary for registering candidates for
the early presidential election, which will be held in Azerbaijan
on February 7, is beginning, Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in the calendar plan of main
actions and activities for the preparation and holding of the early
presidential election.
The documents must be submitted a maximum of 50 and no less than
30 days before voting day by 18:00 (GMT +4), from December 19,
2023, to January 8, 2024.
The relevant documents must be submitted by a presidential
candidate, an authorized representative of a political party, or a
bloc of political parties.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107622793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.