Azerbaijan Accepting Papers For Registration Of Presidential Contenders

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The process of submitting the documents necessary for registering candidates for the early presidential election, which will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, is beginning, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the calendar plan of main actions and activities for the preparation and holding of the early presidential election.

The documents must be submitted a maximum of 50 and no less than 30 days before voting day by 18:00 (GMT +4), from December 19, 2023, to January 8, 2024.

The relevant documents must be submitted by a presidential candidate, an authorized representative of a political party, or a bloc of political parties.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel