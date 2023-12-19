Deadline For Setting Polling Booths In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Running Out

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The deadline for
the establishment of polling stations in military units located
outside populated areas, on ships sailing under the Azerbaijani
State Flag, on oil and gas production platforms located in the
Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea (if the number of voters
exceeds 50 people), and in places of temporary stay of voters
(hospitals, sanatoriums, houses) in the order established by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the
extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024, expires, Trend reports.
This is noted in the calendar plan of main actions and measures
for the preparation and conduct of the extraordinary presidential
election.
These polling stations should be established at least 50 days
before the voting day, i.e., until December 19, 2023.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107622792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.