Deadline For Setting Polling Booths In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Running Out

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The deadline for the establishment of polling stations in military units located outside populated areas, on ships sailing under the Azerbaijani State Flag, on oil and gas production platforms located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea (if the number of voters exceeds 50 people), and in places of temporary stay of voters (hospitals, sanatoriums, houses) in the order established by the Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, expires, Trend reports.

This is noted in the calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of the extraordinary presidential election.

These polling stations should be established at least 50 days before the voting day, i.e., until December 19, 2023.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel