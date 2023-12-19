               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For December 19


12/19/2023 1:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports.

In comparison to December 18, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate showed that 16 currencies increased in price and 22 decreased.

According to the CBI, one US dollar is worth 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro is worth 45,858 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 19

Rial on December 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,055

53,261

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,368

48,311

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,109

4,087

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,038

4,001

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,152

6,140

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,552

136,199

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,976

14,829

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,361

29,548

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,387

5,383

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,358

31,388

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,062

26,074

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,255

2,286

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,446

1,449

1 Russian ruble

RUB

467

465

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,123

28,128

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,507

31,529

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,282

38,238

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,285

1,284

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,557

31,611

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,736

8,744

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,987

5,905

100 Thai baths

THB

119,997

120,449

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,948

8,996

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,211

32,296

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,858

45,847

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,156

9,164

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,671

15,663

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,710

2,711

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

602

602

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,745

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,684

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,221

75,347

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,842

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,101 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,634 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 426,455 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,576 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 499,000–502,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials.

---

