Stanley Lifestyles Opens Stanley Level Next Exquisite Furniture Store In Gurgaon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgram, December 18th, 2023: Makers of luxury furniture and home décor, Stanley Lifestyles, unveiled its flagship exquisite furniture store in Gurgaon. Nestled in the city\'s Sultanpur area, the Stanley Level Next store is spread across 22,000 sqft, which promises to offer a luxury experience to homeowners, architects, and interior designers seeking opulence in home furnishing. Currently, Stanley Level Next boasts a presence in Bangalore, Cochin, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.



Stanley Level Next marks the pinnacle of Stanley Lifestyles\' 24-year commitment to quality and fine craftsmanship, offering comprehensive luxury home solutions. From bespoke kitchens and wardrobes to living, dining, and bedrooms, the store showcases the brand\'s dedication to creating environments of refined elegance. Following the successful launch of its first \"Stanley Level Next\" store in Hyderabad, the company has ambitious plans for further expansion into additional cities across India.



Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Suresh, Managing Director of Stanley Lifestyles, said, \"We are elated to extend the Stanley Lifestyles experience to our customers in Gurgaon. Our mission has always been to provide authentic, premium-quality luxury home furnishings, and with our expanded physical presence, we are ready to serve our customers better. We strive to be the preferred choice for those seeking refined elegance in home decor, and our new stores mark a significant stride towards achieving that objective. We are eagerly awaiting to welcome our customers and offer them exceptional products and service at our new locations.\"



Stanley Lifestyles has significantly grown its network of stores, currently owning 62 stores, including 38 \'company-owned and company-operated\' stores in major metro-cities and 24 \'franchisee-owned and franchisee-operated\' stores spread across 25 cities in nine states and union territories in India. Stanley Lifestyles runs dual manufacturing facilities situated in Electronic City and Bommasandra Jigani Link Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka to cater to the needs of the Indian market.



Discussing the growth in the sector, Mr. Sunil highlighted, \"The boom in the Indian real estate market has propelled the furniture market into a high-growth trajectory. In Fiscal 2023, the organized market accounted for 26% of the total furniture and home goods market, and this figure is projected to grow to 35% by Fiscal 2027, exhibiting an annual growth rate of 36%. Stanley Lifestyles is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and contribute to the evolution of the organized furniture market in India.\"



Emphasizing sustainability, Stanley Lifestyles designs furniture that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical, functional, and ergonomically sound, ensuring durability. The company is committed to producing fine modern furniture from ethically sourced raw materials globally, to establish \"Made in India\" as a globally recognized entity. Every piece is meticulously crafted to the highest international standards by a team of over 1000 experienced craftsmen in their world-class facility.



Stanley Lifestyles Limited stands as India\'s largest super-premium and luxury furniture brand, commanding a market share of 5.61% in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2022. The strategically designed outlets and design studios across the country serve as hubs of inspiration for design enthusiasts, showcasing beautifully crafted products in a setting that allows customers to visualize them in a home environment and derive unique ideas for home décor. With in-depth domain expertise and a commitment to staying abreast of the latest trends, the brand continues to lead in high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories.

