US Announces Forming Int'l Red Sea Protection Force

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced forming an international force to protect freedom of navigation and security in the Red Sea against Houti militias attacks.

The multi-nationality force "Operation Prosperity Guardian", is a new security initiative that includes the UK, Canada, Bahrain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain, said Austin in a statement late Monday.

The recent escalation in Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers the lives of innocent mariners and violates the international law, he noted.

The Red Sea is a vital waterway and a commercial corridor for international trade, he added. (end)

