1959 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree regulating the judiciary.
1999 -- The UN Secretary General designated Kuwait's Higher Education Undersecretary Dr. Rasha Al-Sabah as board member of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) for a two-year mandate.
2000 -- The Ministry of Oil promoted ventures in the oil sector for the 2001-2002 fiscal year.
2002 -- The Ministry of Health inaugurated Al-Sulaibkhat natural reserve, habitat for more than 300 species of birds.
2002 -- Sheikh Khalifa Al-Abdullah Al-Khalifa passed away at the age of 58. He was an eminent lyric poet, substantially contributing to the making of the Kuwaiti song 2010 -- The Ministry of Electricity and Water inaugurated link-up of the national network with the GCC power grid.
2010 -- The Kuwaiti fencing champion Ahmad Abdulkhedher won the gold medal in individuals' competition of the Arab Fencing Tournament hosted by Kuwait.
2010 -- Al-Salmiya Squash Club was crowned winner of the 13th Arab tournament held in Jordan.
2016 -- Kuwait distributed 30,000 liters of gas to displaced Iraqis in eastern Mosul, Nineveh governorate.
2018 -- The Constitutional Court ruled as unconstitutional article 16 of the National Assembly by-law with respect of stripping MPs of membership in the parliament.
2022 -- The Petroleum Research Center, a Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research-affiliate, announced a patent for an invention crafting synthesis of graphene and its derivatives from Asphaltene.
2022 -- Kuwaiti racer Mohammad Al-Baz won the Thailand international Jet-Ski competition in the professional GP category.
2022 -- Former Minister of Commerce and Industry Hilal Al-Mutairi passed away at age 80. He was a well-known businessman and economists in Kuwait.
2022 -- Former Member of Parliament Khalfa Al-Enizi passed away at age 76. He had several stints as MP between 1981 and 2016 and was also a member of the national council in 1990. (end) gta
