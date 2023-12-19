Al Sadd Stand Tall As ESL Season Reaches Halfway Mark

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar football heavyweights Al Sadd continue to dominate the Expo Stars League, securing a four-point lead over Al Wakrah at the halfway mark of the Expo Stars League season. Despite suffering their first loss of the season in Sunday's match against Al Arabi, Al Sadd stand firm at the top with 28 points.

The rescheduled Week 6 encounter witnessed Rafinha Alcantara scoring the decisive goal for Al Arabi at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Rafinha's 31st-minute goal not only secured a crucial victory for Al Arabi but also lifted last season's runners-up to the sixth position in the standings with a total of 16 points.

However, the unexpected loss at home did little to shake Al Sadd's overall standing, as they maintain their lead with a comfortable margin and are placed in a favorable position heading into the second half of the season. Despite the rare stumble, Al Sadd now faces the challenge of regaining momentum as they prepare to host Umm Salal in the concluding match of Week 12.

Al Sadd possess an impressive record of nine wins, one loss, and a draw in 11 matches. They have scored an impressive 32 goals while conceding a mere six, resulting in a remarkable goal difference of 26.

While Al Wakrah remain a strong contender in the second position with 24 points, Al Gharafa closely trail behind in the third spot, sharing the same point tally. The top half of the table displays fierce competition, with Al Rayyan and the reigning champions Al Duhail placed fourth and fifth, with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Umm Salal are seventh, behind Al Arabi, followed by Qatar SC, Al Shamal, Al Ahli, Muaither, and Al Markhiya who continue to vie for a higher position in the points table as the Expo Stars League continues to deliver thrilling moments, keeping football fans entertained throughout the season.