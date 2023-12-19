Diatomite Market Size To Worth USD 1.68 Billion By 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies leading the diatomite market are Imerys, EP Minerals, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Dicalite Management Group, Diatomit CJSC, JiLin Yuantong Mineral Co., Ltd, Nova Industries Limited, Reade International Corp, Seema Minerals & Metals and more players profiled. Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diatomite market size was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.12 billion in 2023 to USD 1.68 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-2030. Diatomite is a nature-forming sedimentary rock composed of fossilized residue of diatoms. It has various properties, including low density, high surface areas, and high porosity, making it ideal for different industrial applications. Rising demand for water filtration systems and increasing construction activities are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled,“ Diatomite Market, 2023-2030 .” Get a Free Sample Research Report: List of Key Players Present in the Diatomite Market Report :

Imerys (France)

EP Minerals (U.S.)

Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Dicalite Management Group, LLC (U.S.)

Diatomit CJSC (Armenia)

JiLin Yuantong Mineral Co., Ltd. (China)

Nova Industries Limited (Kenya)

Reade International Corp. (U.S.)
Seema Minerals & Metals (India)

By Type By Application Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Diatomite Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for the Product Due to its Unique Properties to Drive Market Growth Growing Key Players' Focus on Capacity Expansion to Drive Market Growth

Segments

Growing Use in Different Applications to Drive Calcined Segment Growth

By type, the market is segmented into calcined, flux-calcined, and natural. The calcined market segment holds the largest market share. The growth is attributed to the wide usage of calcined grade in different industrial applications, such as insulation, absorbents, and superior filtration agents, and as a functional additive in coatings, plastics, and paints.

Growing Use of the Product as Filter Aids to Filter Aids Segment Growth

Based on application, the market is classified into filter aids, cementitious materials, fillers, absorbents, and others. The filter aids segment holds a major diatomite market share due to its wide usage of diatomaceous earth as a filter aid removes fine particles from liquids by creating a porous layer on a filter medium top.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact

Reduced Demand for Diatomite During Pandemic Hampered the Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt the diatomite market growth. The significant supply chain disruptions and decreased demand for the products hindered the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the slowdown of filtration and manufacturing activities, which are the primary users of diatomaceous earth, has decreased demand for diatomaceous earth.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demand for the Product Due to its Unique Properties to Drive Market Growth

The properties of diatomite, such as low density, high surface area, and high porosity, are driving its demand in veracious applications, such as the construction industry. These properties can enhance the durability and strength of concrete and decrease its carbon footprint by reducing the required amount of cement.

However, the availability of some alternatives to diatomaceous earth used in specific applications is expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Increasing Demand for Diatomaceous Earth to Aid Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest diatomite market share during the forecast period. The U.S. is a major contributor to the market in North America. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for diatomaceous earth in different applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for diatomaceous earth from different industries, such as healthcare, agriculture, and food and beverage.

Competitive Landscape

Growing Key Players' Focus on Capacity Expansion to Drive Market Growth

The diatomite market consists of key players, including EP Minerals, Imerys, Calgon Corporation, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Dicalite Management Group, LLC, and others. These key market players' growing focus is capacity expansion, joint ventures, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships to drive market growth.

Key Industry Development

May 2021 – ATPGroup and Imerys partnered to develop filtration solutions for different industries. The partnership will leverage ATPGroup's filtration technology expertise and mineral-based solutions knowledge of Imerys to create innovative products from diatomaceous earth that will help meet customers' needs across different sectors.

