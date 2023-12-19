Skistar AB Interim Report September 2023 - November 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EARLY WINTER AND GREAT INTEREST IN SKI HOLIDAYS IN SCANDINAVIA

First Quarter



Net sales for the first quarter increased by SEK 43 million, 24 percent, to SEK 220 million (177).

Operating profit for the first quarter amounted to SEK -464 million (-451), a decline of SEK 13 million, -3 percent.

Capital gains from exploitation operations included SEK 0 million (1). Earnings per share, basic and diluted, amounted to SEK -4.89 (-4.98).

Significant events during and after the period



Strong demand for mountain holidays ahead of the 2023/24 winter season with a booking rate, measured in the number of overnight stays in SkiStar's mediated accommodation, of +9 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

The early start to the season with all destinations open for skiing in November resulted in both increased income and costs during the quarter.

On 12 October, SkiStar organised a capital market day in conjunction with the announcement of the Group's new financial targets and dividend policy. The new financial targets focus on growth, operating margin and debt.

During the quarter, SkiStar acquired Trysilguidene AS, with ski school operations in Trysil, as well as Klövsjö Sportshop Fastighet AB. At the AGM in Sälen on 9 December, the decision was taken to pay a dividend of SEK 2.60 per share.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

“The early start of the winter season has led to a high demand from our guests, and the bookings are 9 percent higher than previous year, meaning that more than 80 percent of the season's estimated accommodation sales are already booked.”

