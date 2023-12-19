Cop, Brother Arrested For Murdering Farmer In K'taka Hit & Run Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bagalkot,Dec 19 (IANS) Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested a constable and his brother on charges of killing a farmer in connection with a property dispute and attempting to stage the incident as a hit-and-run case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as constable Mansoor Ali, attached to Jalanagar police station in Vijayapura, and his brother Mehmood.

The alleged hit-and-run case was reported on December 5.

The victim, 55-year-old Maddesaab Galagali, a farmer, had succumbed to injuries.

According to initial reports, the victim was traveling on a bike when an unidentified vehicle collided with his bike.

Upon investigating the case, Savalagi police discovered a property dispute between the victim and the accused concerning three acres of land in Shirola village, Mudhol taluk.

The police constable had meticulously planned and executed the killing by crashing into the victim's bike.

Initially categorised as a hit-and-run case, the police have now reclassified it as a murder case.

