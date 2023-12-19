Julia Roberts Talks About Her Idea For 'Pretty Woman' Sequel

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Julia Roberts believes her 'Pretty Woman' co-star Richard Gere's character Edward died after the end of the film.
Roberts in the 1990 film played a prostitute named Vivienne opposite Gere, who essayed a businessman called Edward. He falls in love with her and helps her get off the street.
"I think he (Edward) passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling. And now she runs his business," she said on CBS Mornings.
The actors reunited almost a decade later to film 1999's 'Runaway Bride' and Roberts said the couple in that movie get a happier ending, reports aceshowbiz.
The host asked: "(Your character) Maggie literally rides off into the sunset with Richard Gere after leaving four other men at the altar. What happens to her?"
The actress then replied: "They stay together. He doesn't die in this one. They're going to stay together."
Asked about her movie star character from 'Notting Hill',' who fell for a bookstore owner played by Hugh Grant, Roberts said: "She's retired. She has six children and has maintained her waist size amazingly. Anna has also traded glamorous film sets for quiet days behind a shop counter.”
“(William) runs the bookshop still and now there's a little knitting annex next to the bookshop that (Anna) runs."
However, 'Notting Hill' filmmaker Richard Curtis recently revealed he had a different vision for the characters and wrote a short sequel in which the couple split up.
--IANS
