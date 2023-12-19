Low-Voltage MOSFET Market Size To Grow By USD 1.85 Billion Growth Between 2022 - 2027| Driven By Increased Investments In Data Centers- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Low-Voltage MOSFET Market report has been added to Technavio's offering.

What is the projected size of the Low-Voltage MOSFET Market in the next five years?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low-Voltage MOSFET Market 2023-2027

The Low-Voltage MOSFET Market is projected to reach a value of USD 1.85

billion in 2027

What are the main growth drivers for the Low-Voltage MOSFET Market?

The rise in data center investments stands out as a significant driver for market expansion. Increased funding directed towards the establishment of new data centers is fueling the growth of the global low-voltage MOSFET market. These LV MOSFETs play a crucial role in crafting efficient and space-saving server power supplies.

The substantial surge in telecommunications, attributed to emerging applications like IoT and Industry 4.0, the continual evolution of both wired and wireless communication technologies, and the widespread integration of artificial intelligence across industries, is propelling the demand for data centers.

Are there any emerging technologies impacting the Low-Voltage MOSFET Market?

What are some of the challenges faced by the Low-Voltage MOSFET Market?

The progression toward smaller MOSFET dimensions is a significant challenge that hampers market growth. Engineers and designers seek innovative methodologies and techniques to accommodate the increasing demand for sophisticated electronic devices packed with features. This pursuit aims to effectively integrate more circuitry within a limited space without incurring additional costs. Consequently, transistor sizes are shrinking, rendering conventional transistor architectures impractical for deployment in modern electronic devices.



Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

How Do Low-Voltage MOSFETs Revolutionize Modern Electronics?



Voltage Regulation:

Low-voltage MOSFETs serve as vital regulators, ensuring efficient power management within integrated circuits.

Energy Efficiency in Consumer Electronics:

MOSFETs contribute significantly to enhancing energy efficiency in consumer electronic devices, aligning with modern trends.

Automotive Applications:

These semiconductor devices play a significant

role in automotive systems, enabling advancements in vehicle electronics for enhanced performance.

IoT Integration and Energy Harvesting: Leveraging MOSFET technology, IoT devices benefit from energy-efficient operation and effective energy harvesting techniques.

Renewable Energy Solutions:

MOSFETs support the development of renewable energy systems by facilitating efficient power conversion and management.

Miniaturization and Compact Devices: The quest for smaller electronic components finds support in MOSFETs, contributing to the miniaturization of electronic systems.

Industry Growth and Emerging Technologies: Low-voltage MOSFETs continue to drive industry growth, serving as foundational elements in the development of emerging technologies. Power Electronics and Semiconductor Industry:

MOSFETs stand as key components within the semiconductor industry, influencing advancements in power electronics.

What are the different segments within the Low-Voltage MOSFET Market?



The Low-Voltage MOSFET Market is segmented by Type (41-150 V MOSFET and 0-40 V MOSFET), Application (Consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, Automotive, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



How is the Low-Voltage MOSFET Market segmented by type?



The forecasted period anticipates a substantial increase in market share for 41 to 150 volts MOSFETs. These MOSFETs serve diverse applications across various sectors such as data centers, communication equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power supply (PS) devices, and industrial motor drives (IMDs). Specifically, these low-voltage (LV) MOSFETs represent crucial components utilized in AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters for communication devices and base stations, server power supplies within data centers, IMDs, and micro-inverters.

What are the regional

trends impacting the Edtech Market?

The global market is projected to see a 44% contribution from the APAC region in its growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for low-voltage (LV) MOSFETs in APAC stems from increased investments in telecommunication network infrastructure, a rising need for mobile communication devices, and the expanded use of advanced electronics by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). APAC is experiencing notable expansion in 4G/5G network adoption, particularly in emerging economies like Malaysia, Indonesia, and India, owing to the substantial growth potential of these technologies. The proliferation of cellular base stations in the region is propelled by network operators' heightened investments in long-term evolution (LTE) networks due to the escalating data traffic in this area.

View Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

What trends are emerging in the Low-Voltage MOSFET Market?

The prevailing trend in the market involves an increasing focus on investments in smart city initiatives. A smart city represents an urban development endeavor that integrates diverse information and communication technologies into the city's infrastructure. Key contributors to the implementation of smart city solutions, such as smart lighting, intelligent traffic management, and enhanced facilities for water and waste management, encompass a spectrum of market stakeholders including state governments, ICT service providers, and manufacturers of smart devices.

What are some of the major companies operating in the Low-Voltage MOSFET Market?



Advanced Linear Devices Inc., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd., Diodes Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IceMOS Technology Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corp, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexperia BV, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., TOSHIBA CORP, Power Integrations Inc and Vishay Intertechnology Inc .

Advancements and Influence of Low-Voltage MOSFETs in Semiconductor Power Electronics

The Low-Voltage MOSFET market represents a significant

sector

within the semiconductor industry, driving advancements in power electronics and integrated circuits. Voltage regulation, a fundamental aspect of circuit design and power management, relies heavily on the capabilities of MOSFETs. These semiconductor-switching devices play a significant

role in enhancing energy efficiency, especially in consumer electronics and automotive applications.

As technology trends continue to push for energy efficiency and compact devices, the demand for MOSFETs in power supply and microelectronics escalates. These components not only contribute to energy harvesting and IoT integration but also align with the pursuit of renewable energy solutions. Their application spans across various industries, fostering industry growth and development through analog circuits and electronic systems.

The semiconductor industry's focus on miniaturization and product development resonates well with the advancements in low-voltage MOSFETs. As emerging technologies pave the way for more efficient electronic components, MOSFETs stand at the forefront, addressing energy consumption challenges and catering to the evolving needs of the market.

