Revolutionizing Surfaces: Exploring the Dynamic Landscape of the Texture Paint Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) Textured paint has become a new cool in the painting and renovation industry. It is an easy, quick and affordable way to add a new look to a space. Often used as a substitute to wallpaper, it is also a prodigious solution to cover up uneven walls. Textured painting is one of the most popular trends in home décor, and with the increase in DIY cases, many diverse styles are created with a variety of colors to choose from. The most difficult part of the project is determining which ones to put to use for best results.



What are the Different Options for Textured Paints?



Textured paint comes with different options. The premix has small, gravel like particles and is coarse in appearance. It is applied to ceilings where close scrutiny is not always probable.

Another variety, coming in a bucket and is smooth and thick requiring special application tools such as putty knives or trowels. Once applied, this paint looks like stucco. Most stores sell an agent that can be acquired separately. This material can be applied to control the roughness or smoothness.



Superior paint is the need of the hour, when you want a beautiful and striking textured look. A choice can be made between flat-finish latex and formulations with alkyd, or a sturdy synthetic resin. Latex versions are used on ceilings and don’t need a primer. Characteristically, they are durable to cover up the seams amid drywall.



What is Trending as Far as Textured Paints are Concerned?



The most popular trends in paint industry when it comes to the creation of textured finish contains metallic finishes in gold, copper, and silver. This option will allow to create a shiny, glossy look.



Textured paint can likewise be put to use for creating a faux finish. Common faux finishes comprise stone, marble, or wood, which can add texture and depth. Often this method needs tools, like sponges, special rollers, rags, trowels, and putty knives.



Before the textured paint is applied, the walls should be checked for any holes or damage. While this wall application can hide some imperfections, large holes or damage cannot be disguised. One should always cover the surrounding furniture and flooring with protective materials, and prepare the tools in advance so there is no last-minute running around for them throughout the application process.



Coming to a Close



It is because of the rising industrialization and urbanization levels, the demand for textured paints is on the rise. The total demand will reach USD 17.6 billion, by the end of this decade.





