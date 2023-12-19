5 Tips on How to Improve Your Credit Utilization Rate

(MENAFN- Analisse Weathers)

First off, what is the credit utilization rate? Credit utilization rate refers to the percentage of balance you use against your available balance. For example, let’s say you take out a credit card with $1,000, and then you decide to use $500 to make a big purchase. That will make your credit utilization rate 50%.

Financial experts usually recommend keeping your credit utilization rate under 30%. Why? This is due to your credit utilization rate being an important factor in calculating your credit score. The bigger your credit utilization is, the more points will be deducted from your credit score. That said, how exactly do you improve your credit utilization rate? Here are some tips.

Pay Your Balances Early

One thing you should know about your credit utilization rate is that it’s not actually about how much you spend on your credit in general, but instead, it’s about how much you spend your credit on their report. You see, your credit card issuer sends out a report of your account each month to the credit bureaus.

They will then use these reports to calculate your credit score. With that in mind, there’s a nifty trick that you can do to immediately impact your credit utilization rate on your credit score. You can pay your balances before the deadline.

Let’s use the previous example. By borrowing $500, your credit utilization will decrease by 50%. Let’s say your credit card issuer gives their reports at the end of the month. For your credit utilization to improve, you can pay off $400 before they submit their report, resulting in your credit utilization rate reflecting at 10% in your credit score, instantly improving it.

Decrease Your Spending

This might sound obvious, but it’s true. If you don’t want to increase your credit utilization rate, you might want to stop spending so much of your available balance. That is unless you can pay them off before the billing cycle ends. Or if you can’t help yourself, you might want to opt for a debit card instead or, better yet, pay your expenditures with cash. It’s a simple but very effective trick you can do to improve your credit utilization fast.

Pay Off Your Balances With a Loan

If you’re in a situation where you can’t pay off your credit card balances directly, one thing you can do is use a loan to pay them. Personal loans, Promissory note, and other installment loans don’t affect your credit utilization since they’re only composed of revolving credit like personal lines of credit, HELOC, and credit cards.

However, before you start doing so, you need to know that this has certain drawbacks. One main problem is paying a separate account with a separate interest rate. Another thing is that being qualified for a loan can be challenging since you need a good credit score and a clean credit report.

Increase Your Credit Limit

If you think you have a good standing with your credit card company, you can leverage that for when you’re renegotiating your credit card limit. This is because before your credit card issuer increases your credit limit, you must meet some requirements before they accept your proposal.

The issuer will likely base its decision on your standing with their company, credit score, payment history, etc. If you think you have a good chance at renegotiating, then you should do so. However, of course, it has a drawback. One main drawback is that requesting a credit limit increase can result in a hard inquiry, even if the issuer accepts your request.

What is a hard inquiry? A hard inquiry refers to a creditor requiring a harder look at your credit report. This usually occurs when you open a new account, default on a loan, and, of course, a credit increase request. If you do this at least once or twice a year, it wouldn’t matter much, but it would still damage your credit score.

Open a New Credit Card

If you fail to increase your credit limit, you can do it yourself by opening a new credit card. Since you’ll be given a new credit limit, it will automatically be added to your overall available credit, which can improve your credit utilization rate. Let’s use the previous scenario, for example. Since you borrowed $500, your credit utilization rate will be 50%.

However, if you open a new credit card with another $1,000 as a credit limit, you’ll have an overall $2,000 available credit, making your credit utilization rate 25%. Take note, however, that opening a new credit card will also give you a hard inquiry.

Final Words

Your credit utilization is one of the most important factors in your credit score. You must always improve it and keep it below 30%. By keeping it low, you’re helping your credit score steadily increase, leading to a much easier financial life.