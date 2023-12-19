Canadian Entrepreneur And Artist To Launch AI-Powered Language Learning Platform Sharklingo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian artist and serial entrepreneur Eric Colucci (real name: Erich-Saint Colucci Lima) is launching the language learning platform Sharklingo in 2024.

The entrepreneur and former model has been in business as an investor for over five years now, has launched multiple different businesses around the world, and is now ready to take on the startup world with future-oriented companies for more efficient living.

Following his passion for languages, Colucci is launching the first fully AI-powered language learning platform in the world.

The platform will be built using AI technology in order to optimize learning and make language acquisition faster than traditional education systems.

The website and app will provide the students with a full immersion in each language and the countries that speak it, making it easier for anyone around the world to immerse themselves in the language and culture even before setting foot in a foreign country.

Colucci is a polyglot himself, fluent in five languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Korean. The visionary founder attributes his ease in learning languages to his regular travel abroad while young and his complete immersion in each country's culture while in a foreign country.

“Learning a language is different from acquiring it. You can study and become fluent in a language in 5–8 years and end up speaking like a robot, or you can immerse yourself in the language and culture, use practical learning methods, and sound like a native within 2-3 years, and artificial intelligence just makes it much faster and cheaper than any other learning method available in the world right now," says Colucci.

The platform will initially be available in 12 languages, but he plans to expand it to over 100 languages in the future to include the entire world's population.

The platform will come with multiple options, such as games, animations, mimic sentences, a slang and idioms dictionary, AI texting and speaking, real-time local news, subtitles and translations, and much more.

Students will be able to practice texting and speaking in the foreign language with artificial intelligence-generated characters who will correct them once a mistake is detected, making it as interactive and human-like as possible.

Sharklingo is set to be launched in 2024, and it will be available online and on smartphone stores.

