Moderate Temperature, Partly Cloudy Weather Expected Today

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore today until 6pm on Tuesday will see scattered clouds, becomes partly cloudy at times, and will be moderate in temperature daytime and relatively cold to cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable, mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 03 to 13 knot.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly 03 to 13 knot.
Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.
Area
High Tide Low Tide Max
---------- ---------------- ------------------- -------------
Messaid:
10:58 01:33 19:50 ***** 25
Wakrah:
09:56 22:30 18:11 ***** 24
Doha:
09:09 23:39 02:56 17:19 ***** 26
Al Khor:
08:54 20:12 00:22 16:55 ***** 25
Ruwais
09:21 22:38 03:24 16:25 ***** 25
Dukhan:
02:20 14:30 08:15 21:02 ***** 24
