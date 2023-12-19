Chilly Conditions Forecast For Remainder Of Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- The meteorological outlook for the remainder of the week forecasts varying weather patterns across the region, as the Jordan Meteorological Department issued in its daily update.Tuesday is expected to bring cold weather to most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba should experience more moderate temperatures.Moving into Wednesday, most regions will likely maintain their cold conditions, with valleys and coastal zones staying moderately temperate. High-altitude clouds are forecast, alongside periodic increases in moderate southeast winds.Thursday may see a slight uptick in temperature, offering a pleasant climate in many areas, while valleys and coastal regions might see relatively warmer conditions.Today's peak temperatures will be between 18 and 14 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 6C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 24C and lows of 12C.