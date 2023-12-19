Redpoint Columbia Introduces Unique Student Living Apartments In Columbia, SC

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 18, 2023 3:29 am - Redpoint Columbia, the premier provider of student housing, is thrilled to unveil its exceptional Student Living Apartments in Columbia, SC.
Columbia, South California: Redpoint Columbia, the premier provider of student housing, is thrilled to unveil its exceptional Student Living Apartments in Columbia, SC. Nestled in a location that combines the serenity of off-campus living with unbeatable proximity to the University of South Carolina campus, Redpoint Columbia promises a student living experience like no other.
Located just minutes from the campus, Redpoint Columbia offers students the perfect blend of convenience and comfort. With spacious apartments and townhomes featuring 2 to 4 bedrooms, every unit is fully furnished and equipped with private bathrooms, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi, balconies or patios, and more. It's a place where students can truly find their own space to thrive.
At Redpoint Columbia, it's not just about the living spaces; it's about the lifestyle. Students can stay active in the 24-hour fitness center, play sand volleyball and basketball, or simply unwind by the resort-style swimming pool with hammocks. The clubhouse and gaming lounges provide a perfect place to relax with friends. Plus, Redpoint Columbia is pet-friendly, so four-legged companions are welcome to join in the fun.
For more information about Redpoint Columbia's Student Living Apartments in Columbia, SC, and to schedule a tour, please visit their website at or contact their leasing office at (803) 599-3964.
About Redpoint Columbia: Redpoint Columbia is a leading provider of student housing in Columbia, SC. With a commitment to offering students a unique and enjoyable living experience, Redpoint Columbia provides spacious apartments and townhomes with a range of amenities and comforts, all in a prime location near the University of South Carolina campus. Experience the perfect blend of alleviation and convenience at Redpoint Columbia.
Company: Redpoint Columbia
Address: 1050 Southern Drive
City: Columbia
State: South Carolina
Zip code: 29201
Telephone number: (803) 599-3964
