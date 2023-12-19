Williamson, Mann, Gerads, Platt Headline Talented Comics Creators Attending FAN EXPO Portland

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 18, 2023 7:35 am - Jeremy Adams, Rose Besch, Dan Brereton, Jonathan Glapion, Tim Jacobus Also Among Top Artists, Writers Populating Artist Alley at Oregon Convention Center, January 12-14

An incredible array of talented comics artists and writers, spanning more than a half century of work and encompassing dozens of the most popular franchises in the history of the medium through the present will be on hand as FAN EXPO Portland today announced the Artist Alley headliners for the convention, set for January 12-14 at the Oregon Convention Center. Among the superstar writers and artists are Joshua Williamson ("Superman," "Batman and Robin"), Clay Mann ("Batman/Catwoman," "Heroes in Crisis"), Mitch Gerads ("Mister Miracle," Batman"), Stephen Platt ("Moon Knight," "Wolverine"), Jeremy Adams ("Green Lantern" "The Flash"), Rose Besch ("The Amazing Spider-Man," "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle"), Dan Brereton ("The Nocturnals," "Batman: Thrillkiller"), Jonathan Glapion ("Wonder Woman," "Batman"), and Tim Jacobus ("Goosebumps").

Just about every franchise imaginable will be well represented at FAN EXPO Portland, and comic fans will revel in meeting the creators who have made them possible. Q&A's, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities and more make the experience a can't-miss for comic lovers.

Other notables in the deep field of creators include Jonboy Meyers ("Superman" "Venom"), Cary Nord ("Daredevil," "Conan"), Dan Panosian ("Iron Man," "Thor"), Doc Shaner ("Future Quest," "Strange Adventures"), Tim Sheridan ("Teen Titans," "Alan Scott: Green Lantern"), Ben Templesmith ("30 Days of Night," "Star Wars"), Randy Emberlin ("Amazing Spider-Man," "Batman"), Guy Gilchrist ("The Muppets," "Nancy"), Stephen Green("Hellboy," "Sea of Stars"), Karl Kesel ("The Adventures of Superman," "Fantastic Four"), Mindy Lee ("Crimson Lotus," "Bounty Comic"), Steve Lieber ("Vampirella," "Underground"), Kevin Maguire ("Justice League," "Batman Confidential"), Arthur Suydam (Marvel Zombies, "The Walking Dead") and dozens of others, many from Portland and the Pacific Northwest. The full list is available at

The FAN EXPO Portland comics lineup bolsters an event whose celebrity field is also first-rate. "Stranger Things" standout Joseph Quinn, "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, "The Walking Dead" stars Jon Bernthal ("The Punisher") and Laurie Holden, Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian," "Breaking Bad"), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, "Avengers: Infinity War"), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Lana Parrilla ("Once Upon a Time," "Spin City"), "Charmed" duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension), Jason Lee (Vanilla Sky, Almost Famous), Mary McDonnell ("Battlestar Galactica," "The Fall of the House of Usher") and Emily Swallow ("The Mandalorian," "Supernatural") are among the many headliners.

FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now. Advance pricing is available until December 28, 2023. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Portland is the second event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.

