Kyrgyzstan Spells Ambitions To Create Various Manufacturing Businesses In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 19. Kyrgyzstan is planning to launch 100 manufacturing enterprises in 2024, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, said, Trend reports.

He outlined these intentions during the second People's Kurultai, a national assembly that includes citizens, local communities, self-government bodies, and state authorities.

"Just in the Chuy region will the $160 million Terek-Tash cement plant, a tile and ceramics facility, and a tobacco factory open. There are also plans to create a $50 million machine-building plant with Uzbekistan. We are also starting the construction of a 700-hectare logistics town," said Japarov.

He highlighted that 1 billion soms ($11 million) have been allocated for the modernization of the Mayluu-Suu lamp factory.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the industrial production value in the country reached 428 billion soms ($4.7 billion) from January through November 2023, which is a 1.8-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022

The second People's Kurultai is underway in Bishkek. The gathering involves over 600 delegates from all regions and areas of the country, including parliament members, Cabinet Ministers, and heads of government bodies.