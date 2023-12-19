Minister: Turkiye To Have Strong Infrastructure Connection With Azerbaijan Through Zangazur Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "With the implementation of the Zangazur corridor, a strong infrastructure connection will be created between brotherly Azerbaijan and our country."

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkiye, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said. The minister also emphasized the strategic importance of the Zangazur corridor.

"A direct connection will be ensured through this corridor, where a strong infrastructure connection will be established between fraternal Azerbaijan and our country. Through this corridor, a direct connection will be provided with both Azerbaijan and the Turkic states, as well as with the Far East", the minister emphasized.

It should be noted that Turkiye is expanding its railway lines to the Zangazur corridor. According to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the country, the railway network will be expanded from 13 thousand 919 kilometers to 17 thousand 11 kilometers. The related projects are about to be completed. Also, the road map for 2,452 kilometers of new lines has already been determined.

Among the general projects, the Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu (Zangazur) railway line is of strategic importance. The length of the line will be 224 kilometers. It is planned to install 5 stations along the route. It is planned to transport 5.5 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo during the year on the line with a speed of 160 kilometers per hour.