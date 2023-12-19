Evolving Geopolitics: Opportunity For Yerevan To Access Azeri Gas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev
With its rich energy resources, Azerbaijan has long been
recognized as a country with a sufficient amount of oil & natural
gas. Thanks to the successful continuation of the development of
the Shah Deniz field and the commissioning of the Southern Gas
Corridor at the end of 2020, the country has become one of Europe's
important gas suppliers and is forming a new energy map of the
continent. For well-known geopolitical reasons, serious
difficulties have arisen in supplying Europe with energy resources,
including gas supplies. Against the background of the disruption of
the traditional supply mechanism, the continent wants to purchase
large volumes of gas through new pipelines. With its rich reserves
and modern transportation network, Azerbaijan is a country that is
ready and able to meet Europe's growing needs with certain volumes
and always pursues a fair energy policy.
Azerbaijan has achieved another important success in the oil and
gas segment of its energy policy. This is the start of the
development of the Absheron gas condensate field, located in the
Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, about 100 kilometers
southeast of Baku. "Shah Deniz" is the main gas field of
Azerbaijan, but the potential of other fields is also quite large.
For example, the Umid field has reserves of more than 200 billion
cubic meters. On July 11, 2023, speaking at the meeting dedicated
to the socio-economic results of the year chaired by President
Ilham Aliyev, the head of state noted that with the start of the
Absheron field exploitation, our country will exploit gas in a
larger volume, perhaps SOCAR will soon start more active
negotiations with its foreign partners on the development of the
second phase of Absheron. Thus, from now on, our gas export plans
will be realized faster and in greater volume.
Now it is possible to ensure the volume of gas exports of
Azerbaijan from a new source. Here is another point that needs to
be noted: the production of the first gas at the Absheron gas
condensate field is inscribed in the history of Azerbaijan as an
important event. Because earlier our main gas resource related to
export was the Shah Deniz gas condensate field. Today we already
have two large gas condensate fields.
Until now, Azerbaijan has been exporting gas produced at the
Shah Deniz field to neighboring Georgia, brotherly Turkiye, and
Europe. The first volumes of gas production at the Absheron field
have shown that it will be used to export gas abroad.
It is of note that on September 20, 2014, on the twenty-third
anniversary of the Contract of the Century, a groundbreaking
ceremony for the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in
Sangachal with the participation of heads of state. Turkiye and
Georgia were the first to join the initiative, followed by Italy,
Greece, Bulgaria, and Albania. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and
Montenegro became new partners. On November 30, 2019, the TANAP
section connecting Europe was officially opened in Ipsala (Edirne
Province, Turkiye). At this point, its construction was completed.
Since December 31, 2020, the transportation of marketable natural
gas has been carried out. Thus, Azerbaijan's rich gas resources
were delivered to the markets of Turkiye and Europe via a short and
safe route.
Furthermore, given that Azerbaijan's confirmed gas reserves
amount to 2.6 trillion cubic meters, and the projected reserves are
about 3 trillion cubic meters, this ensures Azerbaijan to be
recognized as a reliable supplier of hydrocarbon resources in the
next 100 years.
Since 2023, gas production has started at the Absheron field,
which has a gas potential of over 300 billion cubic meters and is
operated by Total. This factor will encourage Azerbaijan to
increase gas imports in the near future as well.
Yerevan eyeing Azeri gas
A three-decade-long Garabagh conflict is almost over, and there
is only the issue of peace talks with Armenia that remains
outstanding. Given the fact that Azerbaijan has become the main
power in the region, this is going to draw much of Armenia's
attention to benefit from the abundance of energy supply. Armenia
realizes that long-lasting conflict gives no benefit to either side
amidst gas production and exports from Azerbaijan are expected to
increase next year. While Azerbaijan is becoming one of the main
energy suppliers of Europe, the pro-Western Armenians remaining
outside of this loop look gruesome for the South Caucasus country
that needs more energy in this very tough time.
Guided by this important factor, I would like to remind that
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made an interesting statement in
Sofia, where he said Azerbaijan is interested in exporting not only
gas but also electricity to Europe and is interesting proposals in
this regard.
"We can directly sell electricity to Europe in addition to gas.
So trade proposals change from time to time. This shows that
Azerbaijan always has offers for buyers in several directions and
spheres. We are interested in the diversification of trade
relations. This in itself is a positive thing. It will have a
strong impact on strengthening and further diversification of
Azerbaijan's economy," the President said.
After the signing of the peace treaty, restoration of
communication between the countries, and trade relations, the sale
of natural gas to Armenia may become a possible factor. If we
recall, we will learn that during the Soviet period, Azerbaijan
supplied gas to Armenia through two routes. Construction of the 1st
route of the Hajigabul-Kazakhstan-Armenia gas pipeline launched in
1959. Thus, in February 1960 Azerbaijan supplied the first gas to
Armenia. After that, in the second half of 1970, Azerbaijan
supplied gas to Armenia through the
Yevlakh-Barda-Askaran-Khankandi-Lachin-Gorus-Shahbuz gas pipeline.
In the 1980s this gas pipeline was extended and connected to
Yerevan. Gas supplies through these pipelines became an important
factor in Armenia's energy security. The reason was that if one
pipeline malfunctioned, the other continued to supply gas
uninterruptedly. At the end of 1991, gas trade between Azerbaijan
and Armenia stopped for geopolitical reasons. After the conflict
with Azerbaijan, Armenia started buying gas from Russia.
According to oil and gas expert Ilham Shaban, most of the gas
imported to Armenia is supplied by the Russian company Gazprom. 88%
of the gas consumed by Armenia comes from Russia and 12% from Iran.
From a commercial point of view, Armenia can indeed buy natural gas
from Azerbaijan. To do so, the tariff offered by Azerbaijan to
Armenia should be lower than the tariffs offered by Russia and
Iran. However, the possibility of this is doubtful. Nevertheless,
after the signing of the peace treaty, Azerbaijan may sell gas to
Armenia in small volumes, as an important factor for Azerbaijan at
the moment is to increase gas imports to Europe.
