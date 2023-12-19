Two More Israeli Soldiers Killed During Fighting In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 19 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced that two more soldiers died the previous day during the intense fighting in northern Gaza.

The IDF named the fallen troopers as Master Sgt. (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh (31), a soldier in a reservist commando unit of the Paratroopers' Brigade, from the West Bank settlement of Alon; and Captain (res.) Rotem Yoseff (24), a deputy commander of the Combat Engineering Corps Yahalom unit.

The new fatalities have increased the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive to 131.

Israel launched its ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled enclave on October 27.

Till date, more than 5000 Hamas operatives have also lost their lives in the fight with the Israeli army in Gaza Strip.

