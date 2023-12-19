Biden Ignores Houthi Drone Attacks At His Peril

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On December 16, the Houthis in Yemen launched a swarm attack of Kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions. The USS warship, the

USS Carney, shot them all down .

The attack reportedly involved 14 drones.

CENTCOM (for Central Command which has responsibility for the Middle East) acknowledged the swarm attack but officially would not say if it was aimed at the USS Carney.

CENTCOM did not announce the type of drones used, but most likely they were Iranian Shahed-136 models. This is the same type of drone that the Iranians have provided to Russia.

They are now manufactured in Russia under the name Geran-2. The drone has a range of 1,000 miles in the Russian variant and carries a 50 kg (110 lb) warhead.

The original Shahed used by the Houthis does not have a camera, so it has to be guided visually by the land operator or otherwise uses GPS programmed with a predefined target.

That method is of no use against moving targets. The working assumption is that the Houthis are guiding them from land. The Houthis are also using rockets and cruise missiles to try to attack ships in the Red Sea.

The situation has become so fraught that

some international shippers have suspended operations

and are no longer sending ships through the Suez Canal.

Despite the blatant nature of Houthi attacks, the Biden administration has steadfastly refused to go after Houthi military assets, including launch sites for missiles and command centers.