Blockchain The Key To Combating N Korean Cybercrime

(MENAFN- Asia Times) It is well known among the cyber intelligence community that North Korean-linked hackers largely rely on cyberattacks to finance its nuclear weapons program.

While security teams at traditional financial institutions have largely kept pace with their hacking tactics, these attackers are increasingly targeting cryptocurrency businesses, and with much success. North Korea-linked actors stole an estimated US$1.7 billion worth of cryptocurrency last year.

As their infiltration capabilities have become more sophisticated, their tactics to launder and cash out their stolen funds have evolved, too. At the same time, heightened geopolitical tensions have brought North Korea closer to its long-term allies, Russia and China.

Earlier this month, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns over a growing“two-way street” between some of the world's most isolated economies - Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

From arms flow to technical support, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to strengthen their military ties this past September.

In 2022, the DPRK earned a mere $1.59 billion in trade, a continued decline caused by Covid restrictions and ongoing UN sanctions. However, allies such as Russia and China circumvent existing sanctions entirely by exporting goods or providing over-the-counter brokerage services for money laundering to North Korea.

The relationship between the three countries has historical precedence, dating back to the earliest years of the Korean War. Over time, this relationship has deepened amid the DPRK's growing penchant for crypto hacking.