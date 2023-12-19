Women Road Warriors Empowerment Talk Show Wins In Positive Change Podcast Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Women Road Warriors empowerment talk show

The Women Road Warriors podcast has won in the 2023 International Positive Change Podcast Awards. The awards help homeless shelters for women and children.

- Women Road Warriors Co-host and Executive Producer Shelley M. JohnsonCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Women Road Warriors empowerment talk show podcast is proud to announce they are winners in the 2023 International Positive Change Podcast Awards . The women's empowerment show is hosted by Shelley Johnson and Kathy Tuccaro. Their show is ranked among the top 20 entrants for the competition. It placed number one for Women Empowerment and third for the Business/Career podcast categories.Patricia J. Rullo of Speak Up Talk Radio founded the Positive Change Podcast Awards. Podcasters worldwide submit their work for consideration. Each podcast entry is reviewed by six judges who listen to several episodes in their entirety. Patricia says,“While this involves a lot of time, we feel it is the only way to really listen, hear, and 'get' the nuances of the podcast. All judges commit to a set of standardized criteria to evaluate the content's quality and production aspects. Only entries with the highest scores are awarded the Positive Change Podcast Award.”The podcast competition is called Positive Change because it is doing just that. All entry submission fees fund an ongoing project to help renovate and transform homeless shelters for women and children by sending handmade, fun, and colorful pillowcases to the shelters for Enchanted Makeovers – a 501 [c] [3] and other shelters. Enchanted Makeovers renovates long-term shelters for women and children into places of peace and possibility. They have impacted over 60,000 people nationally since 2007.Women Road Warriors co-host and executive producer Shelley M. Johnson says they are extremely honored with their awards and to be among the ranks of exemplary podcasters. She says they also love the cause Positive Change represents,“This awards competition and what it stands for aligns with what Kathy and I endeavor to offer women across the world. We believe in empowering women with the content we produce. Positive Change exemplifies this mindset and our goals by empowering women and children.”About Women Road WarriorsWomen Road Warriors is a lively talk show featuring experts and celebrity guests on various topics that empower women. It aims to 'power women on the road to success.' The show is humorous, entertaining, educational, and sometimes quirky with lively banter between Shelley Johnson, Kathy Tuccaro, and their guests. Women Road Warriors is ranked by Podcast Tonight as one of the best podcasts for women. FeedSpot has rated it among the Top 100 Women Podcasts worldwide and in the 35 Best Women Empowerment Podcasts worldwide. Women Road Warriors is available on all the major podcast distribution channels and .About Positive Change Podcast Awards and Speak Up Talk RadioSpeak Up Talk Radio offers podcasters, authors, and others a welcome place to promote themselves and their work via podcast awards, book awards, radio interviews, audiobook production, voiceover marketing tools, and podcasting services, including the BOOMBANGOHMYGOSHWOW podcast, where podcasters and authors share short but helpful tips with fellow creatives. The Positive Change Podcast Awards runs a quarterly contest, and podcasters from all genres are welcome. For additional winning podcasters and entry information:

