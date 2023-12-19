Global Stacker Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Commodities are piled and stored in a warehouse or industrial facility using a stacker, a material-handling device. The stacker is designed to lift, move, and stack goods vertically, which increases storage capacity while requiring less physical effort. Stackers are typically used to stack products in storage facilities, notably in industries where bulky, heavy items such as construction supplies, home appliances, and other durable goods must be stored. The stacker can convey products between workstations, load and unload packages from delivery trucks, and move objects from one area to another. Stackers have advantages such as increased output, reduced physical effort, and greater worker safety.

Market Dynamics Versatile Benefits Associated with Stackers Drive the Global Market

Stackers offer numerous advantages in various jobs, including manufacturing, shop floors, retail and wholesale hubs, warehouses, logistics, and factories, due to their small size and greater agility. This technology, for example, is more accessible in small, enclosed locations, is easy to transport, is inexpensive, and requires less upkeep. Furthermore, the increased use of stackers has been ascribed to the need for safe and effective material handling equipment in numerous cross-industry verticals. These advantages are expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Technical Innovations in Stackers Create Tremendous Opportunities

The popularity of battery-operated stackers among end-user industries has been influenced by their capacity to handle several pallets and horizontal movement. Because lithium-ion batteries offer greater flexibility and energy efficiency, they can be used for long-distance transport and light-duty material handling applications. Several businesses invest money in developing stackers with increased toughness, dependability, and effectiveness. The Toyota-owned Raymond Corporation's Raymond Courier 3030 stacker is one illustration. It was released in May 2019. The automatic lift truck stacker, next in this line, can move pallets horizontally and vertically. These will shortly create amazing opportunities.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global stacker market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

The demand for stackers is increasing due to the rapid economic expansion in developing countries like China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Australia. Additionally, increased residential construction demand is projected to fuel market growth in these countries. Due to the various infrastructure and building projects being undertaken in China and India recently, the Asia-Pacific stacker market has grown. Moreover, rapidly expanding economies, notably in East Asian nations, have sparked development plans for infrastructure, transportation, and airports. As a result, Asia has a stronger demand for sturdy, space-saving stackers. The industry is expected to grow thanks to several stacker manufacturers' efforts to open new markets. Consumer expenditures and growing commodities costs are driving the electric stacker industry. It is also projected that the development of emerging economies like India and Indonesia will present several prospects for this sector to grow.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

People now spend more money on food and beverages due to urbanization, which has contributed to the success of the food business. The UK's food and beverage industry is one of the fastest-growing export sectors. Therefore, the rise of the food and beverage industry is anticipated to present opportunities for the European stacker market. The growth of European e-commerce is the primary factor driving the stacker market. E-commerce is constantly growing in industrialized countries like the UK and Germany due to greater industry and urbanization. A growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and the advent of energy-efficient material handling equipment are accelerating the use of stackers.



The global stacker market was valued at USD 2,452.47 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 3,739.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the type, the global stacker market is bifurcated into electric, manual/hydraulic, and semi-electric. The electric segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global stacker market is divided into retail and wholesale, logistics, automobile, food beverage, and others. The retail wholesale segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global stacker market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global stacker market are CLARK Material Handling Company, Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Hangcha Group Co., Ltd, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd, and Toyota Industries Corporation.

June 2023- Kalmar Introduces the World's Most Sustainable Reachstacker built of Emission-Free Steel: an electric reach stacker of 47% SSAB ZeroTM steel, formed from recycled steel and produced using fossil-free power and biogas. Kalmar and SSAB announced a collaboration in May 2023 to offer SSAB Zero to the cargo and load-handling business.



