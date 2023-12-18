Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Maiden Ore Reserve Defined At Flagship Kachi Project

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce its maiden Ore Reserve statement for the Kachi lithium brine project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Argentina.

The basis for this Ore Reserve statement is hydrogeologic modelling completed for the Project that incorporates the recent Mineral Resource Estimate and extensive hydrogeological characterisation work completed in 2022 and 2023 including extraction and injection testing.

This Ore Reserve is the basis for the Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), which was released today. The Ore Reserve demonstrates that the mine plan is capable of delivering sufficient lithium brine to the plant for a planned 25 ktpa operation over the Life of Mine ("LoM").

Ore Reserve demonstrates mine plan capable of delivering sufficient lithium brine for planned 25 ktpa operation:

- Mine plan includes 16 production wells and 21 injection wells with average grades and flow rates that exceed production requirements for a 25 ktpa operation for a 25-year LoM.

- Ore Reserve is constrained by currently planned plant capacity of 25,228 tpa, not pumping and injection capacities.

- Kachi well field layout optimized using the Hydrogeologic Model to maximize lithium grade recovered, maximize Proved Ore Reserve and minimize environmental impacts.

- Average lithium feed grade to the plant for the first seven years of operations is 257 mg/L, averages 245 mg/L in years eight to 25 and reduces to 232 mg/L by year 25.

- More than 85% of the 25-year Life-of-Mine ("LoM") production is derived from Measured Resources with the remained predicted to be sourced for Indicated Resources.

"We are excited to share the well field development plan and hydrogeologic modeling results for the Project. The modeling demonstrates that the feed grade will average above 245 mg/L with minimal dilution and that the operation can be developed in an environmentally responsible manner," Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology said. He continued, "The Ore Reserve for the 25 ktpa operation extracts just a small percentage of the Mineral Resource Estimate."

