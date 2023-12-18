Mining Stock News: Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) Announces Appointment Of Michele Ashby As Independent Director

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Michele Ashby as an independent director effective January 2, 2024. With the appointment of Ms. Ashby, six of the seven directors serving on Andean's board of directors are independent.

Ms. Ashby is currently the CEO & Founder of ACE LLC, a company that educates and trains women to attain corporate board positions. She also established the Denver Gold Group, a globally recognized international trade association, serving on its board for 17 years, including tenure as Founder and CEO. Subsequently, she founded and was CEO of MINE LLC (Meetings International Natural Resources Enterprise) from 2005 to 2013, encouraging collaborations between resource/energy enterprises and prominent investors across the US, Europe, UK and Canada. In 2022, Ms. Ashby was recognized as one of the top 100 Inspirational Women in Mining by Women in Mining UK.

Ms. Ashby excels in capital markets, governance and marketing, and currently serves as an independent director for Treasury Metals, Inc. and the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum. She was formerly a director for publicly listed companies including, McEwen Mining Inc., Lithium X Energy Corp., Lucky Strike Resources, Inc., Lake Victoria Mining Company, Inc., Green Energy Corporation and Menē Inc. Her board responsibilities have included chairing and participating in Audit and Compensation committees, and serving on Nominating and Governance, Health, Safety & Environmental, and Special Committees.

"Ms. Ashby brings a deep understanding of capital markets, finance and mining, leveraging over three decades of global mining experience and 25 years of board experience," stated Alberto Morales, Andean's Executive Chairman and CEO. "Her career is distinguished by innovative initiatives and influential leadership. We are delighted to welcome her to Andean's board of directors."

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

