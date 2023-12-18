(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Germany-IT Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies.

What is the projected size of the Germany-IT Market in the next five years?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Germany 2023-2027

The Germany-IT Market is projected to reach a value of

USD 30.34

USD 30.34 billion in 2027

What are some of the major companies operating in the Germany-IT Market?

BadenIT GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., HUNARI Arik and Hunneck GbR, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., next evolution GmbH, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and VACE Systemtechnik GmbH.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market

What kind of nature is

the Germany-IT Market?

The market is fragmented in nature.

How much is the YOY growth in 2023?

Market to observe 3.76% YOY growth in 2023.

Germany-IT Market 2023-2027:

Company Analysis

Broadcom Inc.-

The company offers IT services such as networking and data centers.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

What are the different segments within the Germany-IT Market?

The market is segmented by End-user (Manufacturing, Government, BFSI, ICT, and Business services and others), Application (Large enterprises and SMEs)

How does Germany's IT landscape drive innovation across industries?



Germany's IT Market and Industry: Positioned at the forefront of technological advancement, Germany's IT industry is the catalyst for Digital Transformation across various sectors.

Key Technological Focus:

From Software Development and Hardware Solutions to Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity, German companies excel in innovative IT offerings.

Harnessing Cutting-edge Technologies:

Embracing IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning, these companies fuel the growth of homegrown startups while shaping the thriving e-commerce landscape.

Comprehensive IT Services:

IT Consulting firms deliver specialized services in Telecommunications and Mobile Technology, addressing diverse industry needs.

Empowering Infrastructure and Security: Through Data Analytics and Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms, robust IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Solutions fortify digital ecosystems.

Championing Digital Innovation:

German IT companies lead in IT Outsourcing and Robotics, facilitating effective IT Governance to develop Smart Cities. Investing in Skills and Knowledge: Simultaneously, they prioritize IT Education and Training, nurturing talent pivotal to sustaining Germany's tech dominance.

How is the Germany-IT Market

segmented by type?

The manufacturing segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. It stands as a significant contributor to revenue generation within the German economy, housing globally renowned automotive and engineering giants alongside numerous small and medium-sized manufacturing entities.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

What are the main growth drivers for the Germany-IT Market?



Germany's SMEs, comprising over 99% of businesses in the country, are actively driving the growth of the IT market through extensive adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and IoT.

These companies prioritize digitization, investing in IT solutions to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and innovate in product and process realms. Adoption of ERP, CRM software, communication platforms, and social media tools further contributes to the growth of Germany's IT market by improving customer engagement, enabling real-time collaboration, and reducing operating expenses.

What trends are emerging in the Germany-IT Market?



Government-led initiatives in Germany, allocating substantial funds, up to USD 3.44 billion by 2025, aim to bolster AI competence centers across regions, encouraging AI research, development, and adoption among companies.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy forecasts AI to contribute over USD 34.35 billion to the country's manufacturing output by 2023, supporting the growth of the Germany-IT market. With a USD 572.5 million budget allocation in 2020, the government continues to prioritize AI, fostering innovation and driving advancements in the sector to enhance the nation's competitiveness.

What are some of the challenges faced by the Germany-IT Market?



Shortage of skilled IT professionals in Germany poses a significant challenge to the Germany-IT market growth, leading to vacancies in crucial technological domains like cloud, AI, big data, and IoT.

Despite over 1.3 million job openings in the IT sector, the scarcity of qualified candidates with requisite skills and experience persists, impacting digital transformation efforts for both SMEs and public sector companies. The federal government aims to address this shortage by simplifying immigration laws, intending to recruit IT specialists from other parts of Europe to fill these critical vacancies and mitigate impediments to market growth.

Germany's Dynamic IT Landscape: Pioneering Innovation and Digital Transformation

The German IT market stands as a thriving hub driving innovation and digital transformation across various sectors. This dynamic sector encompasses a diverse array of specialties, from Software Development and Hardware Solutions to Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity. German companies leverage cutting-edge technologies like IoT (Internet of Things) and Big Data, utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to drive innovation and propel the growth of local startups while bolstering the flourishing E-commerce sphere.

Within this vibrant ecosystem, IT Consulting firms deliver bespoke IT Services, encompassing Telecommunications and Mobile Technology solutions. Through adept Data Analytics and Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms, they fortify IT Infrastructure and fortify cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding against evolving threats.

Embracing Digital Innovation, German IT companies pioneer IT Outsourcing and Robotics, boosting effective IT Governance for the development of Smart Cities. Concurrently, they champion IT Education and Training, nurturing a skilled workforce capable of sustaining Germany's technological edge in the global landscape. Germany's multifaceted approach to Information Technology cements its position as a trailblazer in the realm of IT, exemplifying leadership in innovation and digital evolution. Download the sample report now

