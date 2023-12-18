One Killled, Another Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Shanties

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) A person was charred to death and an elderly man suffered around 30 per cent burn injuries after a fire broke out in shanties at east Delhi, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The fire department said the call regarding the blaze was received at 8.01 p.m on Monday, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to police, on Monday at around 8 p.m a PCR call was received at Shakarpur police station that a fire broke out in jhuggi.

On receiving the call, a police team reached the spot i.e Noida Link Road, Shakarpur.

“During inquiry, it came to notice that three jhuggies (shanties) were caught in fire. Some off road tyres were also lying along jhuggies, which caught fire and soon engulfed the jhuggies. One Nathu Lal (62), who was sleeping inside a shanty was found injured due to the fire incident,” said a senior police officer.

The injured was shifted to hospital by CAT Ambulance.

“Nathulal sustained 30 per cent burn injuries,” said the officer.

After the flames were doused, a charred body was recovered from one of the shanties.

“The identity of this body is to be ascertained. The body has been sent to the mortuary,” the officer added.

