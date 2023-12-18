Illegal Adoptions From Sri Lanka: 'These Wounds Do Not Heal'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Illegal adoptierte Kinder aus Sri Lanka:“Diese Wunden heilen nicht” (original)



SWI swissinfo: For your study you interviewed 12 people who were adopted as children from Sri Lanka. Was it difficult to find people willing to talk about their experience?

Surangika Jayarathne: It certainly took a lot of time and effort to locate them and then to win their trust. In the end I was able to have very intimate discussions with these people. The foundation Back to the Roots Switzerland, which advocates for the rights of Sri Lankan adoptees in Switzerland, was of great help.

SWI: Many of the interviewees had similar experiences as children growing up in their Swiss families. What did their adoptive parents tell them about Sri Lanka?

S.J.: The parents said Sri Lanka was a beautiful country, where poverty and war reigned and women had fewer rights than men. The children were told that they came from underprivileged families who had not been able to provide for them. In this way Swiss parents tried to rationalise the adoption. They told their children that in Switzerland opportunities for education, food security and shelter were better. They probably meant well, but these statements were not always true.

For her study, Surangika Jayarathne spoke to 12 Sri Lankan adoptees who are now adults. For some, she was the first Sri Lankan person they had spoken to about their story. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo

SWI: What were the consequences of this?

S.J.: Many of the children came to imagine Sri Lanka as an uncivilised country where there was no respect for women. These stories had a profound effect on their development. They were grateful to their white adoptive parents and thought of themselves as having been“rescued”. The feelings of gratitude inhibited them from asking any questions about their own biological parents or their place of birth. So their whole connection to their origins and cultural heritage was compromised, as was their right to access information about these things. The feeling of gratitude made them grow up very obedient to their adoptive parents. As teenagers, they suppressed many feelings and could not really be themselves.

Illegal adoptions

In 2020 the Zurich University of Applied Sciences ZHAW published a study that had been commissioned by the federal government, under the title Analysis of adoptions from Sri LankaExternal link . The findings showed that government authorities were informed about child trafficking in Sri Lanka yet did not halt any adoptions or insist on complete identity documentation for the children.

Canton St Gallen has reviewed all adoptions from Sri Lanka for 1973-2002 and has found that none of them could be said to be strictly legalExternal link . The federal government is now assisting adoptees to find their originsExternal link through an association called“Back to the Roots”.

End of insertion

SWI: What expectations did the parents have of their adoptive children?

S.J.: Expectations were high. The adoptive parents wanted the children to integrate completely into Swiss culture and society. They expected their children to do well at school and make use of the opportunities Switzerland afforded them. Some parents wished for the Sri Lankan origin of the children to be secondary. At the same time, adoptive parents themselves felt under pressure. Society expected them to take excellent care of their adoptive children.

SWI: Were the children able to meet these high expectations?

S.J.: To some extent they could never achieve what their parents wanted of them: to be integrated completely into Swiss culture as if they had been born here, while achieving good results at school. Some were better at dealing with this pressure, but I think there was always a feeling that they were never enough – that they needed to earn their place in the family and could lose it again if they didn't behave.

In addition, the children had no way to express their feelings. All the people I interviewed said they were grateful to their parents but they never had the chance to develop their own personality and identity as they would have wished.