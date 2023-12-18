Crown Prince Visits Tafileh, Urges Bolstering Governorate's Development Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein, during a visit to Tafileh at noon on Sunday, stressed the need to bolster the development ecosystem in the governorate through coordination among all its institutions, in order to create job opportunities.

During a meeting with Tafileh Governor Hani Shura and heads of official departments at the governorate, the Crown Prince called for supporting entrepreneurial projects to ensure their continuation and expansion, and encourage young people to launch them, according to a Royal Court statement.



The Prince also called for revamping vocational schools in Tafileh to enhance the learning experience and keep up with relevant developments, noting the need to open a new languages lab at Tafileh Technical University to expand services provided to students and the local community.



During his visit to Tafileh, the Crown Prince visited two technical training and vocational education institutions, as well as Tafileh Youth Centre.

Crown Prince Hussein was briefed on the services provided at the Tafileh Vocational Training Institute for females and called for linking training output with the labour market and networking with productive sectors inside and outside the governorate.

The Crown Prince visited Tafileh Vocational Secondary School for Boys, which is included in the BTEC system internationally accredited by universities that focuses on vocational skills and practical application in specific specialisations, the statement said.





During a tour of the school's facilities and workshops, the Crown Prince called for ensuring the provision of a suitable educational environment for students by performing regular maintenance of the school.



At Tafileh Youth Centre, the Crown Prince was briefed on the success stories of young innovators at the centre's social innovation incubator.



During a meeting with“Dar Abu Abdullah Foundation” team, a non-profit that focuses on social development and economic empowerment, His Royal Highness urged reactivating the aquaculture project in the Tannour Dam area to provide job opportunities for youths.



The Crown Prince also called for launching a youth leadership and economic empowerment programme to hone leadership skills and offer technical training and as well as enable vocational education graduates to launch their own small businesses.







