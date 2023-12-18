Techmediabreaks Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) COO Featured In Most Recent Proactive Video Interview Focused On Cost-Efficiency, Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) , a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in

high-performance lidar solutions, is in the spotlight. Cepton chief commercial officer Mitch Hourtienne is the featured guest on the latest video interview from Proactive. During the segment, Hourtienne and Proactive host Steve Darling talked about the evolution of LiDAR technology, including the fact that in the past decade-plus, the cost of LiDAR has decreased, making the technology more widely accessible. During his comments, Hourtienne explained Cepton's commitment to cost efficiency, noting the company's use of a low-cost base material and strategic supplier partnerships. Hourtienne also mentioned that the company opted to use a 905 nanometer wavelength for its laser because it is based on widely available silicon, which adds to affordability. In addition, Hourtienne explained the importance of careful partner selection and also talked about the company's commitment to innovation, which includes developing its own application-specific integrated circuit (“ASIC”) for high-volume, low-cost production. Proactive is a tech-enabled platform empowering companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. The platform works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.“It's really about choosing suppliers and partners that have an ambition to be in this space,” said Cepton chief commercial officer Mitch Hourtienne in the press release.“Careful selection of the partners in the supplier ecosystems has put us in a very good position to be lowest-cost supplier for LiDAR.”

To view the full Proactive interview, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for

automotive

(“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D-perception solutions across industries. Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors Business. Cepton is also engaged with all top 10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to automotive customers in the metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information about this company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CPTN are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN