Investornewsbreaks Blockchain Life 2024 Looks To Set Record Attendance Levels At Crypto Event Of The Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blockchain Life 2024, one of the main crypto events of the year, is anticipating more than 8,000 crypto enthusiasts will come together at its upcoming April event. Held at the globally recognized crypto capital of Dubai, the event is scheduled for April 15–16, 2024, and will create a premium community of crypto whales and industry leaders. Although many speakers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks, event organizers have released an initial list of renowned industry speakers, including Justin Sun (founder of TRON and member of the HTX Global Advisory Board; Sergei Khitrov, founder of Blockchain Life, Jets and Listing; Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether and CTO of Bitfinex; Andrei Grachev, managing partner of DWF Labs; Dominic Williams, founder and chief scientist of DFINITY (ICP); Xinxi Wang, cofounder of Litecoin Foundation; Danilo S. Carlucci, founder and CEO of Morningstar Ventures; Irene Wu,

head of strategy at LayerZero Labs; Pascal Gauthier, chair and CEO of Ledger; Jason Lau, chief innovation Officer at OKX; and Alicia Kao, managing director at KuCoin. The Blockchain Life 2024 agenda will feature more than 160 expert speakers and presenters as well as 150-plus key industry companies and startups participating in the event exhibition.“I have no doubts that the majority of conversations will focus on the growth of the crypto market due to halving,” said Blockchain Life organizer Sergei Khitrov in the press release.“I invite everyone to join one of the best world's crypto events and become a part of the power that drives bull run.”

About Blockchain Life 2024

Blockchain Life events focus on cryptocurrencies, blockchain and mining; Blockchain Life 2024 takes place at Dubai Festival City on April 15–16, 2024.

The forum is traditionally attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startup teams and beginners. Blockchain Life anticipates bringing together some 8,000 premium attendees from more than 120 countries.

