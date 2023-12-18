Investornewsbreaks Venhub Is Setting New Benchmarks In Realm Of Retail Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VenHub , a division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., today announced the remarkable milestone of over 300 pre-orders for its state-of-the-art Smart Stores. VenHub attributes the achievement to a resounding vote of confidence in its vision of the future of retail-a future where technology and customer-centric design converge to create unparalleled shopping experiences. With a revolutionary business model of autonomous retail solutions, the achievement signifies VenHub's rapid movement from a visionary idea to a tangible reality, setting new benchmarks for what is possible in the realm of retail technology.“This is a momentous milestone for VenHub,” said VenHub CEO Shahan Ohanessian.“It's a validation of the immense demand for our cutting-edge Smart Stores and a testament to what the entire VenHub team is creating. Our vision, our mission and our passion are bringing the future of retail closer than ever. We are incredibly proud and immensely grateful to all of our customers.”

To view the full press release, visit

About VenHub

A division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., VenHub is leading the charge in retail innovation. Its Smart Stores, which operate autonomously around the clock, represent a fusion of cutting-edge technology and the familiarity of traditional retail. This revolutionary concept promises an efficient, accessible and personalized shopping experience, meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers. For more information, visit the company's websites at and href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer VenHu .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN