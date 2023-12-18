Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Announces Infusion Of Funds, Acquisition Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) , a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, has announced additional new funding as well as its plans to proceed with the acquisition of Nook Holdings Limited to further develop its Sports brand in the Middle East. The company has enhanced its long-term growth and financial stability through entering into a placement agent agreement with Univest Securities LLC, under which Univest has introduced Lottery to new investors, resulting in an initial $1 million. The funds are being utilized as working capital and to restart Lottery's core operations including the Nexus Gaming Platform, WinTogether and the LotteryLink(TM) affiliate program. The new investment is in addition to ongoing funding provided by United Capital Investments Limited (“UCIL”).“This latest infusion of funds and continued support from UCIL marks a pivotal moment for Lottery. We are focusing on enhancing our technological infrastructure and customer experience, ensuring that as we restart operations, we do so with a system that is robust, scalable and ready to meet the evolving needs of our users,” said Gregory Potts, COO of Lottery.“The support from our investors is not just a financial boost but also a vote of confidence in our operational capabilities and future vision.”

About Lottery Inc.

is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information about the company, visit .

