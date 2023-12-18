Interior Minister: Qatar An Oasis Of Security, Stability And Peace

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani affirmed that the Qatar National Day is a commemoration of the tremendous legacy of sacrifices and ideals enshrined by the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, which are evident today in the wise leadership's approach represented by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Sheikh Khalifa congratulated His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, and the citizens and residents of the State on this auspicious occasion of the National Day.

He pointed out that the National Day is an opportunity to know the great legacy of sacrifices and ideals that underpin the nation, adding that with the Grace of Allah, the Almighty, and the wise and insightful vision of the nation's wise leadership, the country would have never attained this qualitative pre-eminence in the security, service, health, educational and humanitarian fields.

HE Sheikh Khalifa reaffirmed that the event is an occasion for all Qatari people to be aware of the national values, learning about the Qatari heritage and connecting the new generations with this heritage, express the feelings of patriotism, in addition to excelling at work in all state institutions and maintaining this work in an atmosphere of security, stability and peace.

This national occasion and the events associated with it accentuate the relationship between the distinguished history represented in the sacrifices and the tremendous efforts made by the founder to lay down the foundation of this modern nation with its Arab and Islamic values and identity, along with its authentic heritage, as well as the current evolution the country is witnessing at all levels prompting everyone to band together around the country, preserve it and envisage the future accordingly, based on the Qatar National Vision 2030, he pointed out.

He added that during the past which carried great legacy and heritage, the present which is witnessing qualitative evolution and pre-eminence in all fields, and the future with the ambitious Qatar National Vision 2030 it carries, the National Day epitomises the meanings of dedication, giving, sacrifices, progress, solidarity, as well the constant and devoted work for Qatar, in addition to maintaining the security that has been inherent in this nation.

HE Sheikh Khalifa underscored that Qatar has been steadfastly progressing in all fields, at home and abroad, in accordance with the comprehensive vision, and has been able to safeguard the advanced security achieved in the global indicators, emphasising that the country maintained its rank in the 2023 Global Peace Index after it was ranked first at the level of Middle East and North Africa (Mena) for successive five years since 2019.

He pointed out that Qatar ranked first globally in Numbeo living database concerning the assessment of safety index in the countries of the world. Numbeo publishes its annual reports based on crime monitoring rates in accordance with the laws of each country. This, he said, confirms the state of security and stability situation facing the citizens, residents, and visitors.

The security efforts that the enforcement agencies - primarily the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya - have made and are still making have bolstered the community's role to ensure advanced social and economic life in an atmosphere of security and peace, he noted, emphasising the tremendous progress Qatar has achieved in multiple development fields, along with its global humanitarian efforts and extending the helping hand to the afflicted and needy people.

HE Sheikh Khalifa noted the efforts the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of Lekhwiya, has been exerting along with its contribution to search and rescue efforts and providing aid and relief in a number of disaster-stricken countries, adding that these efforts have effectively contributed to mitigating the impact of these disasters pertaining to humanitarian, health, relief action.

There have been milestones achieved, chiefly the tremendous success in organising and securing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament, he said, affirming that organising and securing such a major tournament have effectively contributed to reflecting a distinct mental impression about Qatar, its community, and the Middle East region, as well as the Islamic and Arab world, emphasising that the real experience of millions of fans inside stadiums had built a distinguished and positive image about the region.

He said the security excellence in managing the tournament had a clear impact, as the event was free from any violence-related incidences which had strengthened the confidence of citizens, residents and visitors in the security capabilities of the country with its multiple agencies, including the armed forces, police, Lekhwiya force, alongside other security and military agencies.

When people look at this security excellence, they will find that the work was accomplished by virtue of a steadfast plan that had been continuing for some time, supervised by the tournament-relevant committees, as well as all security agencies and institutions in the country, he pointed out.

HE Sheikh Khalifa stated that Watan exercise is one of the most significant security achievements in 2021, 2022 and 2023. It aims to enhance and test the security readiness, in addition to developing security co-ordination, integration and co-operation during various events and crises, he outlined.

Regarding the achievements made, he recalled that the Ministry of Interior has been maintaining its excellence in providing electronic services for the public, confirming that the number of these services expanded and witnessed a qualitative progress after they were augmented by modern and innovative additions to the applications, such as "Metrash2" and "Sooum" applications.

He highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and its keenness to enforce the measures of its crime prevention strategy, emphasising that the ministry has stepped up its preemptive efforts to combat a wide range of crimes in effective co-ordination and co-operation with other competent authorities in the State.

With respect to the ministry's programmes and projects in light of the third National Development Strategy 2023-2030, he said that the strategy has a clear vision in all fields that concern the Qatari community, whether in terms of economic, social, humanitarian, or environmental aspects. The strategy has identified diverse elements related to the operation of the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya, such as building a safe and stable community that acts according to justice, equality, and rule of law, with the preservation of moral and religious values, as well as humanitarian ideals, et Al.

HE Sheikh Khalifa asserted that the strategy intends to care for those elements and transform them into programmes, plans and projects in the security field to offer distinguished security services by leveraging the cutting-edge digital technologies in the fields of passport, traffic, civil defence, coast and border security, as well as multiple security departments.

The entire progress goes simultaneously with the active human resources development, as well as the constant rehabilitation and development in a variety of fields, particularly in the areas related to cross-border crime detection and prevention, such as combating drugs and cybersecurity, he added.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Interior, along with all security agencies are permanently ready to effectively secure the major events the country will host in the upcoming period, such as AFC Asian Cup, hoping that all these efforts will be progressing well in order for Qatar to remain the oasis for peace and security.

MENAFN18122023000067011011ID1107622347