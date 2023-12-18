Guinea Oil Terminal Blast Kills At Least 13

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An explosion at an oil terminal in Guinea's capital Conakry killed at least 13 people and injured 178 on Monday, the government said, as firefighters worked through the afternoon to fully extinguish the blaze.

The blast at the West African nation's main oil terminal rocked the Kaloum administrative district in downtown Conakry early in the morning, blowing out the windows of nearby homes and forcing hundreds to flee, according to a Reuters witness.

The government gave a provisional death toll of 13 and 178 injured, 89 of whom were well enough to return home.

“The fire has been contained and efforts are under way to fully extinguish it,” it said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Residents of the surrounding neighbourhood were advised to wear face masks.

