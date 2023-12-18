Israel Signals Shift To Lower Intensity Combat In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israel will gradually transition to the next phase of operations in Gaza, the country's defence minister said Monday following talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin about lower intensity combat and ways to reduce harm to civilians.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the local population would likely be able to first return to Gaza's north, which was the most populated area of the Mediterranean enclave before Israel's invasion on Oct. 7.

Neither Austin or Gallant gave a timeline for a move to what Austin called "more surgical" operations.

"In every area where we achieve our mission we will be able to transition gradually to the next phase and start working on bringing back the local population," Gallant said.

International pressure for a ceasefire has increased on Israel over the more than 19,000 civilian casualties resulting from a massive bombing campaign and ground war.

While the United States provides Israel with weapons and diplomatic support and has resisted ceasefire calls, it hardened its tone towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government recently. Last week US President Joe Biden said Israel risked losing international support because of what he called "indiscriminate" bombing.

A series of US officials have called for Israel to focus its strategy on intelligence-drive attacks.



