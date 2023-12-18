Fifth Third Collects Nearly 10,000 Pounds Of Electronic Waste For Recycling & Responsible Disposal

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, December 18, 2023 /3BL/ – Fifth Third Bank recently collected 9,720 pounds of electronic waste materials at two employee-focused e-waste collection events. Designed to help employees responsibly dispose of and recycle products, the Bank hosted events at its Fifth Third Corporate Service Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the Fifth Third Madisonville Operations Center in Cincinnati, Ohio in October.

Jeremy Faust, Fifth Third's director of environmental sustainability, said,“We host these e-waste recycling events every year to give our employees an opportunity to keep unwanted items out of landfills and/or put them back to good use. It's just one way that we exercise our commitment to waste reduction and environmental sustainability.”

At both events, Fifth Third collected cell phones, computers and televisions. It also collected batteries and unused paint, the latter of which is collected by Matthew 25 Ministries and remixed for communities for a building preservation tool.

Fifth Third has six operational sustainability goals to be achieved through 2030. More about those goals can be found in Bank's 2022 Sustainability Report and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Progress Report .

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at . Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

###

CONTACTS

Tiffaney Hardy (Media Relations)

| 513-534-8039