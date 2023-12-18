               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

West Bengal News: Fire Breaks Out In A Paper Mill In Howrah Area


12/18/2023 11:00:27 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Fire breaks out in a paper mill in Howrah's Ranihati area in West Bengal on Tuesday morning. Firefighting operations are underway Fire Officer, Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said that they received the information about the fire incident at around 4:30 am. Subsequently, five fire tenders reached the incident spot to douse the blaze. There is no information about any casualties in this incident, the fire officer added.(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited)

MENAFN18122023007365015876ID1107622326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search