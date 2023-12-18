Massive Fire Erupts At Marathahalli In Bengaluru, Investigation Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A devastating fire engulfed a clothing showroom near Marathahalli Bridge, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The late-night inferno, which sparked a wave of shock and concern, incinerated a significant amount of apparel and caused extensive damage to several adjacent buildings.

The incident unfolded tragically as a Louis Philippe clothing showroom, nestled on the third floor, became the epicentre of a blaze that rapidly spread to nearby establishments. The intensity of the fire escalated swiftly, impacting three buildings within a remarkably short span. Motorists passing by were stunned witnessing the ferocity of the flames as they leapt onto the main road, even affecting a coconut tree and a transformer in front of the building, heightening the havoc.

The precise origin of the three-storey building fire remains wrapped in mystery. Suspicions hover around a transformer adjacent to the shop, suggesting a potential short circuit from the Louis Philippe clothing store board as the trigger point for the inferno.

Amidst the chaos, four individuals found themselves trapped within the blazing structure as the fire raged. Promptly alerted, firefighting personnel rushed to the scene, demonstrating exceptional valour by entering the building to rescue the stranded individuals. Their heroic efforts managed to save these four lives, amidst a backdrop of more than five fire tenders combating the blaze tirelessly.

However, the valiant efforts of the firefighters were not without consequences. One firefighter sustained injuries during the operation when shards of glass from the first floor fell, causing injury to their finger. Swiftly receiving initial medical aid at a nearby hospital, they continued battling the flames alongside their team.



