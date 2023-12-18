Illegally Entering Texas Is Now A State Crime

(MENAFN- IANS) Houston, Dec 19 (IANS) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law a transformative package of border security legislation that will make entering the US state illegally a crime -- one of the toughest immigration laws passed in the country's history to curb illegal immigration.

The package, collectively called SB 4, includes three new laws that will bolster Texas' unprecedented border security efforts and crackdown on human smuggling; deter the flow of illegal border crossings; and protect the lives and property of Texans by funding the ongoing construction of the state's border wall, an official statement said.

SB4 allows local and state police officers to stop and arrest anyone suspected of having crossed the border illegally, except in schools and hospitals.

Punishments range from misdemeanours to felonies that can lead to jail time or fines of up to $2,000

The Texas legislature had passed the measure last month and is expected to take effect in March 2024.

The bill signing ceremony took place on Monday at the Texas border wall in Brownsville.

In a statement issued by his office, the Republican Governor said: "Four years ago, the US had the fewest illegal border crossings in decades. It was because of four policies put in place by the Trump administration that led to such a low number of illegal crossings.

"President Biden has eliminated all of those policies and done nothing to halt illegal immigration. President Biden's deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself.

"Today, I will sign three laws to better protect Texas-and America-from President Biden's border neglect. These laws will help stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas, add additional funding to build more border wall, and crackdown on human smuggling.”

In June, Governor Abbott had signed into law six border security laws to expand Texas' unprecedented efforts to hold the line and protect residents from the record level of illegal immigration, weapons, and deadly drugs pouring from Mexico.

Monday's development came a day after the US Customs and Border Protection had announced it would temporarily suspend operations at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas due to a surge in border crossings by migrants.

The suspension came into effect on Monday.

Border authorities apprehended about 192,000 migrants between ports of entry in November, a 2 per cent increase compared with the 188,000 migrant apprehensions in October, according to the US Border Patrol.

--IANS

ksk/