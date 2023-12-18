Atalanta Bounce Back To Crush Salernitana In Serie A

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, Dec 19 (IANS) Atalanta staged a second-half show to crush Salernitana in Serie A as they came from 1-0 down to seal a 4-1 victory on Monday.

Lorenzo Pirola gave Salernitana an early lead in the 10th minute, but the away side fell into pieces after the break as Luis Muriel, Mario Pasalic, Charles De Ketelaere and Aleksei Miranchuk's goals saw La Dea register a comeback win.

It was Atalanta's third consecutive victory on all fronts, allowing them to leapfrog Roma into seventh in the Serie A table with 26 points, reports Xinhua.

