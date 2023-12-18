Two Fraudsters Arrested For Running ‘Yogi Corporation Of India’

(MENAFN- IANS) Gorakhpur, Dec 19 (IANS) The Gorakhpur police have arrested two fraudsters for running a firm, named ' Yogi Corporation of India', to dupe people on the pretext of speeding up their work pending with government offices.

The miscreants -- Kedarnath and Harsh -- also duped needy persons wanting to attend the Janata Darshan programme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Eighty-seven fake letters, 83 fake letterheads, 77 letters of people seeking to attend the chief minister's Janata Darshan programme, two mobile phones and fake IDs were recovered from them.

They claimed proximity to Yogi Adityanath.

Cantonment CO Manush Pareek said the two had been indulging in the racket for over five years.

He said the fraudsters had formed an MSME in the name of 'Yogi Corporation of India'.

