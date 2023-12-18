Laboratory Filtration Market To Grow By USD 1.73 Billion From 2023 To 2028 | North America To Account For 42% Of Market Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

laboratory filtration market size is expected to grow by USD 1.73

billion

from 2023 to 2028. In addition, momentum of the market will

progress at a

CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by technique (microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and Others), end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, food and beverages, and academic and research institutions), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America

is estimated to

contribute

42%

to the growth of the market during

the forecast period. US is the prominent market in the region.

Also, the

government initiatives to develop the pharmaceutical industry are anticipated to drive the development of the laboratory filtration

market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Filtration Market 2024-2028

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

3M Co., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Antylia Scientific, AQUAPORIN AS, Avantor Inc., Danaher Corp., GEA Group AG, GVS S.p.A., Koch Industries Inc., MACHEREY NAGEL GmbH and Co. KG, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MarathonLS, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, STERIS plc, Sterlitech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veolia Environnement SA

3M Co:

The company offers laboratory filtration products such as 3M Filtrete Water Filtration Existing Faucet Filter System and 3M Filtrete Maximum Replacement Water Filter.

Laboratory Filtration Market: Segmentation Analysis

The microfiltration segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

For various applications, such as purification, separation, and sterilizing processes, microfiltration can be considered to be a technique employed in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, microfiltration is applied to a number of procedures including dialysis, water desalination, or sterilization filtration in the pharmaceutical industry.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018

to 2022"- Technavio

Laboratory Filtration Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver-



Increasing demand for R&D due to high government healthcare expenditure

Growing need for higher separation products during downstream processes Emergence of complex separation methods for ultra-purification

Increasing demand for R&D due to high government healthcare expenditure is the key factor driving market growth.

It is essential that an enrichment plan and a filtration system are in place to comply with government regulations on the purity and consistency of pharmaceutical products. R&D investment is significant by a number of pharmaceutical filter system companies.

Trend-



A key factor shaping the

laboratory filtration

market growth is the increasing number of US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities .

