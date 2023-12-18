OSL And Mulana IM Announce A Strategic Partnership To Collaborate On Compliant Solutions For Digital Assets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, CHINA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OSL Digital Securities , the digital asset division of BC Technology Group (863), Hong Kong's only publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets, and Mulana Investment Management Limited (“Mulana IM”), an early pioneer licensed by the SFC to conduct type 1,4,9 regulated activities related to digital assets, signed agreements to collaborate in a number of areas to further enhance each other's digital asset products and services offerings.Within the framework of this strategic alliance, OSL and Mulana IM have established a collaborative introducing broker model. This model empowers OSL to facilitate direct trading of digital assets for professional investors introduced by Mulana IM, providing a secure and efficient platform to navigate the intricacies of the digital asset market. OSL will serve as an exchange and custody partner for digital assets funds managed under Mulana IM, ensuring a secure and compliant environment for fund activities.Ryan Miller, Managing Director at OSL Digital Securities, commented on the partnership, stating, "We are witnessing a surge in demand from professional investors, and this strategic partnership with Mulana IM positions us optimally to meet that growing need. We value our partners immensely, and together, we are dedicated to building a more secure and compliant level playing field for the mass market."Gillian Wu, General Manager from Mulana IM expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with a licensed and transparent entity like OSL is paramount for us. We believe in responsibility not only to our firm but also to the clients we serve. We look forward to exploring new avenues of growth and innovation together, fostering a market environment that prioritizes transparency and integrity."Mulana IM will provide invaluable support to OSL in the research and listing due diligence of web3 and blockchain projects. This collaboration aims to drive innovation and expand opportunities within the digital asset space.About Mulana IMMulana IM is amongst the early pioneers licensed by the SFC to conduct virtual asset related businesses for type1 (Dealing in securities), type 4 (Advising on securities) and type 9 (Asset management). The company aims to provide reliable and compliant solutions exclusively to qualified and appropriate professional investors. Under Type 9, the company can issue funds investing 100% in virtual assets, under Type 4, it can provide investment advice for virtual assets, and under Type 1, it can distribute third party virtual asset funds while also acting as introducing broker for virtual assets.About OSL and BC Technology GroupBacked by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (863), OSL is the world's first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to the best-in-class digital asset platform, along with a fully regulated liquidity pool. OSL's secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL's simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

