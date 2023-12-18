Smart Airports Market To Increase By USD 6.66 Billion From 2023 To 2028 | Demand For Smart Security At Airports To Drive The Growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Airports Market 2024-2028

Demand for smart security at airports is notably driving the market growth.

The aviation industry is always striving to enhance safety and security measures while improving the passenger experience. Smart security at airports is a significant development in this regard. It incorporates advanced technologies and data-driven solutions to address evolving threats and streamline security processes.

Smart airports employ cutting-edge screening equipment such as automated security lanes, body scanners, and explosives detection systems to enhance security while reducing wait times. To ensure the security network's integrity, these systems rely on secure, encrypted data transmission to protect sensitive information.



The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the smart airports market: Alvest SAS, Amadeus IT Group SA, Ascent Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, Infax Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kiewit Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sabre Corp., Siemens AG, SITA, Thales Group, and Wipro Ltd.

The Smart Airports Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 12.25% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges

Increasing digital transformation of airports is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Airports are experiencing digital transformations, implementing cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize operations and improve passenger services and experiences. Digital transformation at airports contains the integration of cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions to improve passenger experiences, optimize airport operations, and enhance overall efficiency.

The high initial investment in smart technologies is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Developing and integrating smart technologies at airports needs substantial capital investment. Smaller airports may struggle to ensure the necessary funding for such projects. Airports may have limited budgets to allocate to technology upgrades in an industry with tight profit margins and economic uncertainties. They must prioritize investments in safety, security, and infrastructure maintenance, which can sometimes take priority over such advanced smart technologies.





Keg Segments:

The

non-aeronautical segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Non-aeronautical services and revenue sources play a critical role in the development of smart airports. Such services are important for generating income, enhancing passenger experiences, and optimizing airport operations. Smart airports include duty-free shops, retail boutiques, and convenience stores.



The airport ground support equipment market is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 4.27%

between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by

USD

1630.63 million.



The

defense information technology (IT) spending market

size is estimated to grow

at a

CAGR of 4.49%

between 2023

and 2028. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD 23.53 billion.

